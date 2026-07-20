NAGICO INSURANCES AND GSL LAUNCH HISTORIC DEVELOPMENTAL SCHOLARSHIP

Through a joint initiative between the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League and NAGICO Insurances, one promising young Caribbean cricketer will benefit from a historic developmental scholarship programme for the 2026 tournament.

As part of the initiative, which falls under the League’s Super We platform, 21-year-old batting all-rounder Michael Palmer of St. Marteen, home to the headquarters of NAGICO Insurances, will be attached to home franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors.

This initiative will provide the young player with valuable exposure to a high-performance professional cricket environment.

The scholarship programme, initiated by the Global Super League and fully supported by NAGICO Insurances, is a reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to youth development and the growth of cricket across the Caribbean.

By investing in emerging talent, the company aims to help create meaningful opportunities for young players to enhance their skills and gain experience alongside elite regional and international cricketers.

Kyria Ali, CEO of the NAGICO Group, said: “At NAGICO, we believe that one of the greatest investments we can make is in the potential of young people. This initiative is about more than giving talented youth a chance to watch elite cricket, it is about giving the opportunity to experience it from the inside, to share a dressing room with some of the world’s best players, observe the professionalism and discipline that define success, and return home inspired to pursue their own dreams.”

She added: “As a Caribbean company, we are proud to facilitate this first-of-its-kind programme and look forward to building it out further with the Global Super League in the future. We believe that this experience can ignite passion, build confidence, and help shape the next generation of Caribbean sporting talent. Sometimes, a single opportunity can change the course of a young person’s future, and we are honored to work alongside the Global Super League team to help make that possible.”

Chairman of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League, Sir Clive Lloyd, welcomed the initiative, describing it as an investment in the future of Caribbean cricket.

“One of the key objectives of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League is to create opportunities that extend beyond the matches themselves. We are delighted that NAGICO Insurances has partnered with us to provide this developmental scholarship, which will give one talented young cricketer invaluable exposure to a professional environment. Initiatives like this help ensure that the next generation of Caribbean players is equipped to carry our rich cricketing legacy forward.”

The initiative adds another important legacy component to the 2026 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League, reinforcing the tournament’s role in fostering the next generation of Caribbean cricket talent while delivering world-class competition.

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