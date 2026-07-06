NAGICO Continues to Empower Youth Through Summer Employment

PHILIPSBURG — This summer, NAGICO Insurances welcomed —- summer employees as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, aimed at creating meaningful employment opportunities for young professionals and students across the island.

“Our NAGICO Summer Employment Program is designed to provide our local youth with valuable exposure to the working world, offering a firsthand look at the professional environment while introducing them to the vast industry of insurance”, NAGICO’s Chief of Human Resources, Cleveland Beresford Jr. said. “For some of our participants, this marks their very first step into the world of work—and we are humbled at NAGICO to be given that opportunity to provide them with an experience that can shape their aspirations, work ethic, and long-term career paths.”

Through this initiative, the young employees are placed within various departments across the company, like: Human Resources, Claims, Finance, IT, Customer Service and the Agency Department, where they gain practical experience, develop essential workplace skills, and learn the importance of teamwork, communication, and professionalism.

“Beyond the technical knowledge they will acquire,” Beresford Jr. explained, “they are immersed in a culture that emphasizes integrity, responsibility, and service excellence. That is why our NAGICO Summer Employment Program is crated as to also serves as a positive alternative during the summer holidays, providing structured, gainful employment, and a productive outlet that keeps our youths engaged, focused, and away from negative influences.”

The NAGICO Summer Employment initiative is one that is run throughout the NAGICO Group in most of the 31 Territories in which the company operates.

“We believe that investing in young people today is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen our community for tomorrow., and by opening our doors at NAGICO, and sharing our expertise, we are not only supporting individual development—we are building a pipeline of future talent for the island and fostering a sense of purpose among our youth,” he said.

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