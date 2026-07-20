Multiple arrests and scooters seized

Sint Eustatius — During a traffic check on Sint Eustatius on Friday, the 17th of July, the rider of a scooter carrying two people, neither of whom was wearing a helmet, failed to comply with a police stop signal. Police pursued the scooter through several streets, during which the passenger jumped off.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man with the initials J.K.L., was arrested at arround 12:30 PM because he was unable to present a valid form of identification. The 19-year-old rider later reported later to the police station. He was firmly reprimanded for failing to comply with the police stop signal, and the scooter was confiscated.

On Saturday, the 18th of July, at approximately 3:20 PM, a 20-year-old male scooter rider with the initials O.A.C.M. was arrested after failing to comply with a police stop signal. The man was riding on Sandy Road without a helmet or licence plate and fled when he saw the police. Near Mansion Road, police blocked his path.

The suspect then struck the side mirror of the police vehicle, lost control of the scooter, crashed into bushes and fell. He was arrested for failing to comply with the police stop signal. It was later established that he did not have a valid driving licence. He was issued fines for several traffic violations. His scooter and a pair of brass knuckles found in his possession were confiscated.

On Saturday, the 18th of July, at arround 9:15 PM, a 24-year-old male scooter rider with the initials J.A.T. was arrested on Van Tonningenweg on Sint Eustatius. He was part of a group riding at high speed without helmets or lights. When police attempted to stop the group, all the riders fled.

The suspect rode directly towards a police officer, who was forced to use pepper spray. Another patrol managed to stop the man further down the road. He was arrested for failing to comply with a police stop signal, and his scooter was confiscated.

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