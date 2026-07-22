MP Lewis Calls for Immediate Action Against Illegal Transportation Operators  

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) and Vice Chairman of the Justice Committee, Lyndon Lewis, is calling on the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyligar-Marten, and the Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, to immediately strengthen the enforcement of laws governing illegal transportation services operating throughout Sint Maarten.

MP Lewis expressed serious concern over the increasing number of individuals providing illegal taxi, bus, and tour services. These individuals are legally required to hold permits or licenses, undergo inspections, and obtain authorization to carry out said services. According to MP Lewis, numerous complaints have been brought to his attention regarding private vehicles being outfitted with taxi and tour signs while operating outside the legal regulatory framework.

“Sint Maarten seems to have become a lawless country while the transportation sector plays a vital role in the visitor experience and the overall reputation of our tourism industry. When unlicensed operators provide transportation services without complying with our laws and regulations, it not only undermines public confidence but also creates unfair competition for those operators who have invested the time and resources to obtain the proper permits and meet all legal requirements.” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis emphasized that the continued presence of illegal transportation operators poses risks to public safety, consumer protection, and the country’s tourism product. He noted that any unfortunate incident (not having the liability insurance to carry guests) involving an unregulated operator could negatively impact Sint Maarten’s international reputation and further weaken one of the nation’s most important economic pillars.

MP Lewis also stressed that legitimate taxis, buses, and tour operators should not be placed at a disadvantage by individuals who circumvent the legal process while continuing to benefit from the same market.

“I understand that everyone is trying to provide for themselves and their families. However, I encourage everyone to do so through the proper legal channels by obtaining the necessary permits and complying with all applicable laws before engaging in transportation services. Compliance protects the public, preserves confidence in our tourism industry, and ensures fairness for every operator who has chosen to do things the right way.” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis is urging both the Minister of TEATT and the Minister of Justice to intensify joint enforcement efforts, investigate illegal transportation activities, and ensure that those operating without the required permits are held accountable in accordance with the applicable law.

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