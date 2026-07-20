Motorworld Welcomes the Launch of Chery in Barbados

Motorworld, the Regional Distributor for Chery across the Caribbean, proudly celebrates the official launch of Chery in Barbados through its dealer partner, GEL (Goddard Enterprises Limited) Auto. As China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle export brand for 23 consecutive years, Chery continues to expand its global footprint, and the launch event, held at the Goddard Building in Haggatt Hall on July 10th, marked another important milestone in the brand’s continued growth throughout the Caribbean.

The event introduced Barbadian motorists to Chery’s award-winning lineup of intelligent SUVs, highlighting the brand’s commitment to advanced technology, safety, efficiency, and exceptional value. Guests had the opportunity to explore the vehicles up close and experience them firsthand through test drives.

“Barbados represents another significant step in Chery’s Caribbean journey,” said Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld Group. “As Regional Distributor, our vision is to bring China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle export brand to drivers across the Caribbean through strong dealer partners who share our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We’re proud to welcome Barbados to the growing Chery family and congratulate the GEL Auto/Courtesy Garage team on a successful launch.”

During the event, Alan Bayne, Chief Executive Officer of GEL Auto, highlighted Chery’s ability to meet the changing expectations of today’s consumers.

“The Caribbean consumer continues to evolve, and with that comes a growing expectation for vehicles that seamlessly combine innovation, efficiency, safety, comfort, and long-term value. In Barbados, we see growing demand for hybrid options and Chery rises to meet those expectations, offering a modern mobility experience with intelligent hybrid systems designed around the needs of today’s driver.”

Bayne added that Chery’s global brand promise, “Always With You,” reflects the company’s commitment to delivering confidence, reliability, and peace of mind throughout the ownership experience. Reinforcing that commitment is one of the strongest warranty packages available in Barbados: a 7-year/200,000 km comprehensive vehicle warranty, complemented by an industry-leading 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty, giving customers exceptional long-term protection and confidence with every drive.

Guests were introduced to Chery’s latest generation of intelligent SUVs, including the Tiggo 4 CSH, Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH, and flagship Tiggo 9 CSH, all featuring the advanced Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology that delivers outstanding fuel efficiency, performance, and everyday practicality.

The launch in Barbados further strengthens Chery’s growing Caribbean presence as Motorworld Group continues working with dealer partners throughout the region to introduce the brand to new markets and provide customers with world-class products and after-sales support.

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