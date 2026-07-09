Motorworld Celebrates Successful Launch of Chery Across Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao

Motorworld, Regional Distributor for Chery in the Caribbean, proudly celebrates another major milestone with the successful launch of the Chery brand across the ABC islands. Over three consecutive days, Chery officially opened its doors in Bonaire on July 2, Curaçao on July 3, and Aruba on July 4, marking an important expansion of the brand’s rapidly growing Caribbean footprint.

“Bringing Chery to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao reinforces our commitment to offering high-quality, factory-backed mobility solutions,” said Sudesh Manichand, Managing Director at the Jolley Holding Group. “As China’s number-one auto exporter for 23 consecutive years, Chery brings a level of innovation and comprehensive service support and a 10 year warranty that is unmatched in our market.”

The launches were led by Motorworld’s dealer partners under the Jolley Holding Group, Ultimate Automobiles in Aruba and Curaçao and Akkermans Auto Supplies in Bonaire, with each island welcoming dedicated Chery showroom spaces and introducing customers to one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands.

The expansion further strengthens Motorworld’s vision of making top globally recognized automotive brands more accessible throughout the Caribbean. With Chery now available across Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, customers have access to an award-winning lineup of SUVs and pickup trucks supported by factory-trained technicians, genuine parts, the best warranty in the Caribbean and dedicated aftersales service.

“Launching Chery across all three ABC islands in just three days is an exciting achievement for both Motorworld and the Jolley Holding Group,” said Tariq Amjad, Chairman of the Motorworld Group. “These openings represent far more than showroom launches. They reflect our long-term commitment to bringing world-class automotive brands, outstanding customer experiences and reliable aftersales support to communities throughout the Caribbean. We are proud to continue expanding Chery’s presence with partners who share our vision for excellence.”

The ABC island launches form part of Motorworld’s broader regional expansion strategy for Chery, which continues to gain momentum throughout the Caribbean. With every new market, Motorworld remains focused on delivering innovative vehicles, exceptional ownership experiences and long-term investment in the region’s automotive future.

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