Ministry of Justice, MECYS, and Sint Maarten Library Sign Cooperation Agreement to Establish Satellite Library at Point Blanche Prison

Point Blanche, Sint Maarten – Access to books, knowledge and lifelong learning took an important step forward with the signing of a Declaration of Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS), and the Sint Maarten Library, with the support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to establish a Satellite Library at Point Blanche Prison.

The agreement formalizes a long-term partnership to restore and modernize library services within prison, expanding equitable access to books, information and educational resources for people deprived of liberty. It is an important milestone in strengthening literacy, education, and lifelong learning as part of Sint Maarten’s ongoing Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP).

The launch ceremony brought together representatives of partner institutions, prison staff, invited guests, and prisoners to mark the beginning of an initiative that places learning and personal development at the center of prison reform.

“ What makes this moment even more special is that it reflects the very best of partnership. The Ministry of Justice could not do this alone. Nor should we. I am deeply grateful to my colleague, Minister Melissa Gumbs, and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, for embracing the principle that education belongs everywhere, including within our correctional institutions.” Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling.

For many years, the designated library space at Point Blanche Prison has remained largely unused. Through this partnership, it will be transformed into a professionally managed satellite branch of the Sint Maarten Public Library System, providing access to a multilingual collection of books and, over time, digital resources, audiobooks and other educational materials.

A particularly meaningful moment during the ceremony came with remarks from a prisoner representative, who reflected on the value of reading and access to knowledge while in detention.

“You can be incarcerated, but your mind doesn’t have to be. Reading gives you freedom that nobody can take away. I was disappointed when I saw all those books and we couldn’t just walk in to read them, but when I saw that you were all trying to bring the library back, I said this is a great initiative. Just the feeling of being free mentally is a great feeling.” Mr. O.C, a prisoner resident.

During the launch, UNODC highlighted Rule 64 of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), which recognizes prison libraries as an essential component of humane prison management by calling for every prison to maintain an adequately stocked library and encourage prisoners to make full use of it. The presentation also drew on the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Guidelines for Library Services to Prisoners, emphasizing the role of professionally managed libraries in promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and successful reintegration.

Coordinator for UNODC in Sint Maarten, Rafael Barreto, pointed out that “today’s initiative shows how international standards can translate into meaningful action, creating opportunities for people in detention to read, learn and invest in themselves.”

The Declaration of Cooperation brings together the complementary expertise of each partner to ensure the initiative’s long-term sustainability. The Ministry of Justice will provide space and institutional support for the library. MECYS will strengthen links with national education and literacy initiatives. The Sint Maarten Library will manage the satellite library, provide professional support, and train staff. UNODC will continue to provide technical assistance including reading programs, staff training, and some reading materials.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Melissa Gumbs said “Access to reading is a privilege that can change lives. Reading opened doors for me throughout my life. Every person deserves the same opportunity to discover what a book can unlock. When you grow up surrounded by books, it is easy to forget that not everyone has that opportunity.”

Chair of the Sint Maarten Library Foundation Joseanne Peterson. added that “Libraries are places where everyone should feel welcome. We are proud to extend that welcome to Point Blanche Prison.”

The signing of today’s Declaration marks the beginning of implementation. Beginning next week, professional librarians from the Sint Maarten Library will train designated prison staff and selected prisoner library assistants in cataloguing, collection management, circulation procedures and day-to-day library operations before the library progressively commences services.

In his remarks, Prison Director Steven Carty noted, “Books create a connection with the outside world. They help people continue learning, continue thinking, and prepare for life beyond these walls. I remember receiving my very first library card. It opened a world of possibilities. I hope this library does the same for every person here”.

The Satellite Library Initiative forms part of the Ministry of Justice’s broader Detention Sector Reform Programme, implemented with technical assistance from UNODC and supported by various partners. Alongside initiatives in education, sports, creative arts and religious services, the library shows how partnerships between justice, education and community institutions can create meaningful opportunities for learning, personal development and successful reintegration. By embedding the prison library within the Sint Maarten Public Library System, the initiative will also strengthen continuity of access to library services and lifelong learning beyond release.

“It is my hope that years from now, this library will not be remembered simply because it was opened, but because of the lives it quietly helped to shape.” Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling.

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