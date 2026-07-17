Ministry of Justice Celebrates Justice Day 2026

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Justice today commemorated Justice Day 2026 with a church service and the annual Justice Parade, bringing together justice professionals from across the justice chain to recognize their shared commitment to serving and protecting the people of Sint Maarten.

Observed internationally each year on July 17, Justice Day recognizes the principles of justice and the rule of law. On Sint Maarten, the day also serves as an opportunity to honor the men and women whose dedication, professionalism, and integrity uphold those principles every day.

The day’s observances began with a special church service at the Methodist Church on Front Street, where Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling reflected on the unique responsibility of serving justice in a close-knit island community, reminding attendees that “justice on Sint Maarten is not an abstraction. It is deeply, unavoidably personal.” She also expressed her appreciation for the men and women who dedicate themselves to serving and protecting the people of Sint Maarten.

“Our institutions are only ever as strong as the people inside them. We can renovate a building. We can modernize a system. We can upgrade the technology. But integrity, compassion, professionalism, and courage—that is the real foundation of justice. And that does not come from a budget line. It comes from you.”

The Minister also paid tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of justice personnel, acknowledging the long hours, missed family moments, and quiet commitment that often go unseen but are essential to keeping the community safe.

Following the service, justice personnel representing the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS), Customs, the Coast Guard, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Royal Netherlands Marines, the Voluntary Corps of Sint Maarten (VKS), and other justice institutions marched through the streets of Philipsburg alongside our French counterparts in the annual Justice Parade. The parade stood as a visible symbol of unity, cross-border cooperation, and the shared responsibility of safeguarding the island.

The day’s observances will conclude with the Ministry’s inaugural Justice Connect Social Hour, bringing together justice professionals in a more informal setting to celebrate their shared achievements, strengthen connections across the justice chain, and recognize the dedication of those who serve. The gathering reflects the Ministry’s belief that strong institutions are built not only through systems and policies, but through the people behind them.

As Justice Day 2026 comes to a close, the Ministry reaffirms its appreciation for every member of the justice chain whose service strengthens our institutions and contributes to a safer Sint Maarten. While Justice Day is recognized around the world, on Sint Maarten it remains, above all, a celebration of the people whose daily commitment gives meaning to the principles of justice.

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