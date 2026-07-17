Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell welcomes MEP Marit Maij and Discuss Relationship between EU and OCTs 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently welcomed Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Marit Maij to the Cabinet for an introductory courtesy meeting.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the relationship between the European Union and the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), with particular attention given to strengthening cooperation, increasing the involvement of the OCTs in European policymaking and expanding opportunities for capacity building and technical assistance.

Minister Arrindell and Ms. Maij also discussed the importance of ensuring that smaller OCTs can effectively benefit from European programmes and funding opportunities. The exchange highlighted the value of maintaining regular dialogue between European institutions and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom to better address shared priorities and challenges.

As a MEP, on behalf of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Ms. Maij serves on several parliamentary committees and delegations, including the CARIFORUM–EU Parliamentary Committee, where she is involved in strengthening relations between the European Union and the Caribbean region. Her extensive background in diplomacy and international cooperation provided a valuable basis for the discussions.

During the meeting, Ms. Maij shared that she will be travelling to Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius later this week. If her schedule permits, she hopes to meet with representatives on Sint Maarten to gain further insight into local priorities and opportunities for cooperation.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to establish contact with Ms. Maij and reaffirmed the Cabinet’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with European institutions and policymakers in support of Sint Maarten’s interests within the Kingdom and the European Union.

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