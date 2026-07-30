Home Local News Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends International Four Days Marches. Mayor Bruls Presented with...

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends International Four Days Marches. Mayor Bruls Presented with Token of Appreciation

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L to R: Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, H.E. Mayor Hubert Bruls

 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On July 24th, 2026, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended the official festivities marking the conclusion of the 108th International Four Days Marches (Vierdaagse) in Nijmegen, one of the world’s largest and most renowned multi-day walking events. 

Held annually in the Netherlands, the International Four Days Marches welcomes tens of thousands of participants from across the globe, promoting endurance, friendship, and international sportsmanship. 

Minister Plenipotentiary attended the official reception at the invitation of the organizers, where dignitaries, government representatives, and invited guests gathered to celebrate the successful completion of the four-day event. 

The festivities culminated in the traditional Via Gladiola, where participants were welcomed by thousands of spectators in recognition of their remarkable achievement.

During the reception, Mayor Hubert Bruls of Nijmegen was presented with a historical picture book of Sint Maarten by Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell as a token of appreciation. 

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell noted that participation in internationally recognized events such as the Vierdaagse provides valuable opportunities to promote Sint Maarten and to build meaningful connections with regional and international partners.

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