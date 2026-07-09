Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Freedom 250 celebrated in The Hague with U.S. Independence Day Reception

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell attended the U.S. Independence Day Reception hosted by the U.S. Mission to the Netherlands at the Louwman Museum in The Hague.

This year’s celebration was particularly significant as it marked Freedom 250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.

Held under the theme Freedom 250, the reception celebrated not only a defining moment in American history but also more than two centuries of friendship between the United States and the Netherlands.

Diplomats, government representatives and other guests gathered for an evening reflecting on the shared values of freedom, democracy and international cooperation that continue to shape the relationship between both countries.

The official programme included remarks by U.S. Ambassador Joseph Popolo and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, followed by the presentation of the colours, the national anthems and a performance by Dutch-American rock band Kensington.

Minister Arrindell congratulated Ambassador Popolo and the people of the United States on this historic milestone, stating: “On behalf of the Cabinet, I extend warm congratulations to the United States of America on its 250th Independence Day.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of American history, but also of the enduring values of freedom, democracy and friendship that continue to connect nations across the world.”

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