Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Diplomatic Reception Hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended a diplomatic reception hosted by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in The Hague in advance of Egypt’s National Day, officially observed on July 23.

Minister Arrindell was the guest of His Excellency Ambassador Emad Hanna and Mrs. Hayam W. Mikhail.

The occasion commemorated the 74th anniversary of the July 23, 1952, Revolution, a defining moment in Egypt’s modern history that led to the end of the monarchy and the establishment of the republic.

The occasion is commonly known as Revolution Day or the July 23 Revolution Anniversary. It represents Egypt’s struggle for national sovereignty, independence, dignity and social transformation.

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