Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Bastille Day Festivities in The Hague

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, 2026, at the Embassy of the Republic of France in The Hague.

The minister joined members of the diplomatic corps representing numerous countries, senior government officials, and other invited guests in commemorating France’s National Day and celebrating the longstanding ties of friendship and international cooperation between France and its diplomatic partners.

Minister Arrindell was hosted by His Excellency Ambassador Francois Alabrune and his wife Jacqueline Alabrune.

The national French celebration provided an important opportunity to reflect on the unique relationship shared by the people of Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin. While Bastille Day is a celebration of the French Republic’s history, values, and national identity, it also holds special significance on our island, where two nations have peacefully shared one land for more than three centuries.

Bastille Day is simultaneously commemorated annually on Saint-Martin and is attended by the Governor, Parliamentary representatives and Ministers.

“Our open border stands as a symbol of mutual respect, cooperation, and coexistence, demonstrating that despite our different constitutional arrangements, we remain one island with a common interest in the well-being and prosperity of all who call it home.

“As neighboring administrations, Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin continue to work closely on issues that transcend the border, including public health, disaster preparedness and emergency response, environmental protection, tourism, security, education, and economic development.

“The longstanding spirit of collaboration between our two communities has proven invaluable in addressing shared challenges and advancing opportunities that benefit the entire island.

“As we recognize Bastille Day, we also reaffirm the importance of strengthening our bilateral partnership, maintaining open dialogue, and continuing to build on the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that have defined relations between the Dutch and French sides of the island for generations,” Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell stated.

Bastille Day is a French national celebration which was established as an official holiday in 1880.

It commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris, France on July 14, 1789. This marked a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

The event symbolizes the uprising against the monarchy and fight for liberty and justice, leading to the end of the regime.