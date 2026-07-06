Minister Heyliger-Marten uses busy cruise day walkthrough to assess Boardwalk enforcement, vending and visitor experience

Pond Island, Sint Maarten – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten conducted an extensive walkthrough of the Philipsburg Boardwalk, using one of the area’s busier cruise days to assess enforcement concerns, beach vending operations and the overall visitor experience. The visit was carried out alongside the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) and followed the submission of a detailed IETA assessment outlining operational concerns along the Boardwalk and beachfront.

Two large cruise vessels were in port during the walkthrough, giving the Ministry an opportunity to observe the Boardwalk under heavy visitor traffic. The Minister was accompanied by members of her Cabinet, IETA’s Department Head, Section Head, Economic Controllers and other Inspectorate representatives.

The walkthrough covered the full length of the Boardwalk, with attention to commercial activity on the beachfront and in public areas. The Minister and her team also spoke directly with several business owners and operators about the challenges they face, including those related to regulation, compliance and the management of public spaces.

Among the issues observed were the inconsistent identification and marking of authorised beach vendors offering chair and umbrella services, sanitation concerns despite the presence of public waste bins, and continued unauthorised solicitation, commonly referred to as “barking.” IETA representatives also pointed to the practical challenges Economic Controllers face when carrying out inspections and enforcement during peak visitor periods.

“The report submitted by IETA provided an excellent foundation, but there is no substitute for seeing these matters firsthand,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “I appreciated the opportunity to walk the Boardwalk alongside our inspectors, hear directly from the business community and better understand the realities they face on a daily basis.”

She said the visit helped clarify the areas requiring immediate attention and reinforced the need for stronger coordination among government entities.

“Revitalizing Philipsburg is a shared responsibility,” the Minister said. “Many of the issues affecting the Boardwalk involve overlapping responsibilities, including those of TEATT, VROMI and Justice. I remain committed to ensuring that the necessary discussions and coordinated actions take place.”

The Minister also noted that the current moratorium on new beach activity permits gives TEATT an important opportunity to review existing operations and address areas where improvements are needed. Through its Licensing, Policy and Enforcement divisions, the Ministry will continue reviewing current practices with the aim of strengthening compliance, improving the visitor experience and supporting a more orderly and sustainable operating environment.

The work also supports TEATT’s ongoing collaboration with the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and the World Bank on the development of a modern Beach and Vending Policy for Sint Maarten. The policy framework is intended to establish clearer standards for beach vending and beach-related commercial activity, while supporting economic opportunity, fairness for permit holders and the protection of public spaces.

The ministry will continue engaging relevant stakeholders as the work progresses and will provide further updates on planned improvements and policy developments in the months ahead.

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