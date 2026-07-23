Minister Heyliger-Marten calls for coordinated response to public-safety concerns in key commercial and tourism areas

POND ISLAND — Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has requested an urgent joint meeting with Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, the Police (KPSM) and the Prosecutor’s Office to discuss recent criminal activity and public-order incidents affecting key commercial and tourism areas.

The request follows heightened public concern surrounding the daylight armed robbery at a Front Street jewelry store on July 17, robberies targeting supermarkets, bars and reports of recurring fights, unruly behavior and firearm-related incidents in and around Kim Sha and the wider Simpson Bay area.

Minister Heyliger-Marten commended the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) for its continued targeted controls, firearm-related operations and the prompt apprehension of a suspect following the Front Street robbery.

“Our police officers continue to demonstrate commitment under challenging operational circumstances. Their efforts must be recognized and supported,” the Minister stated.

The Minister emphasized that the request should not be interpreted as a declaration that Sint Maarten is unsafe or as confirmation of an overall increase in crime without verified data. However, she acknowledged that recent incidents have become highly visible, particularly through social media, where videos and reports can circulate locally and internationally within minutes.

“The speed at which information is shared online has changed the impact of an incident. What happens in one location can be seen around the world almost immediately. While this can heighten public concern, those concerns cannot simply be dismissed. They must be addressed with verified information, clear communication and coordinated action,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said.

Front Street, Simpson Bay and Kim Sha are among Sint Maarten’s most visible commercial and tourism areas. Criminal activity in these locations can affect not only the immediate victims, but also businesses, employees, visitor confidence, investment and the country’s international reputation.

While public safety falls within the responsibilities of the justice authorities, the Minister noted that it also becomes an economic and tourism concern when businesses, employment and confidence in the destination are affected.

The requested meeting will seek a current, verified assessment of armed robberies, firearm-related offences, public-order incidents and suspected repeat offending, including any involvement of minors and young adults. It will also address short-term measures to strengthen police visibility, enforcement and response in identified hotspots.

Additional areas for discussion include the impact of detention-capacity constraints on the justice chain, youth firearm-prevention initiatives and opportunities for TEATT and the private sector to support training, mentorship and legitimate employment pathways.

The Minister is also proposing greater coordination among businesses, nightlife establishments, private-security providers, TEATT and the justice authorities, together with a responsible communication approach that informs and reassures the public without minimizing legitimate concerns or compromising active investigations.

“This is not about assigning blame, creating panic or interfering with the work of the justice authorities. It is about ensuring that the relevant authorities have a shared understanding of the situation and a practical plan to protect our residents, businesses, visitors and economy,” the Minister stated.

TEATT stands ready to support a coordinated response through engagement with businesses and tourism stakeholders, appropriate information-sharing and practical cooperation with the competent justice authorities.

The Minister has requested that the meeting be convened at the earliest availability date of all parties.

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