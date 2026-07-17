Minister Gumbs Announces Structural Subsidy Agreement  with the St. Maarten Sports Federation  

PHILIPSBURG — The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs, is pleased to announce that the Ministry has finalized a structural subsidy agreement with the St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) for 2026, marking another step in the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen, professionalize and improve accountability within the local sports sector.

Under the agreement, the Ministry will provide support towards national uniforms, the institutional development of the Federation and eligible operational expenses. SMSF has, in turn, committed to regular financial reporting and to assisting the Department of Sports with the collection of information from its member federations and associations to support informed policy development. The agreement comes at an important time as the Department advances policies in areas such as anti-doping and athlete safeguarding.

The SMSF serves as the national umbrella body representing more than 20 local National Sports Federations and Associations. Following an extended period without an active governing board, the Federation was re-established in 2024 and has since worked tirelessly to rebuild its structure and restore its role as a credible and representative voice for sport in Sint Maarten.

“It gives me great pride to see the St. Maarten Sports Federation once again actively fulfilling the role for which it was established,” said Minister Gumbs. “Our National Federations and Associations need a strong umbrella organisation that can represent their collective interests, help coordinate the development of sport and provide a consistent point of engagement with Government. I am encouraged by the progress made and excited about what this partnership can accomplish.”

Through this agreement, SMSF will continue to serve alongside the National Sports Institute (NSI) as one of the Ministry’s key executing partners in the sports sector. This allows the Ministry to focus on policy, standards, and oversight, while SMSF and NSI support implementation and respond to the practical needs of federations and athletes.

The Minister noted that strengthening SMSF is also part of a broader effort to create a more consistent, fair, and transparent framework for the allocation of funding within the sports sector, reducing reliance on individual or ad hoc requests.

“Our objective is to ensure that decisions about funding and support are guided by clear priorities, the demonstrated needs of the sector and the responsible use of public funds,” said Minister Gumbs. “This creates greater stability for our federations and greater confidence in how Government support is administered.”

While the Ministry remains committed to supporting the sector through structural subsidies, Minister Gumbs also encouraged the local business community to become more actively involved.

“Government has an important role to play, but the growth of sport cannot depend on public funding alone,” she said. “When a business supports an athlete, a team, or a federation, it is investing in the discipline, confidence, and potential of our young people. Sport gives them purpose, strengthens character, and creates opportunities to represent Sint Maarten with pride.”

“Every time one of our athletes steps onto a field, court or track carrying our flag, it should be a source of pride for all of us. I therefore encourage the private sector to partner with SMSF and help create the opportunities our athletes need to develop, compete, and succeed. Supporting sport is not simply sponsorship; it is an investment in our youth and in the future of our country.”

The Ministry looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with SMSF throughout 2026 and beyond, as the Federation executes its strategic priorities in support of Sint Maarten’s National Sports Federations, athletes, and coaches. Through stronger institutions, accountable partnerships and broader community investment, the Ministry remains committed to creating an environment in which Sint Maarten’s athletes can develop, compete, and represent their country with pride.

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