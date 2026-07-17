Home Headlines & Top Stories Minister Gumbs Announces Structural Subsidy Agreement  with the St. Maarten Sports Federation  

Minister Gumbs Announces Structural Subsidy Agreement  with the St. Maarten Sports Federation  

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The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs

 

PHILIPSBURG — The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs, is  pleased to announce that the Ministry has finalized a structural subsidy agreement with the St.  Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) for 2026, marking another step in the Ministry’s efforts to  strengthen, professionalize and improve accountability within the local sports sector.  

Under the agreement, the Ministry will provide support towards national uniforms, the  institutional development of the Federation and eligible operational expenses. SMSF has, in  turn, committed to regular financial reporting and to assisting the Department of Sports with  the collection of information from its member federations and associations to support  informed policy development. The agreement comes at an important time as the Department  advances policies in areas such as anti-doping and athlete safeguarding.  

The SMSF serves as the national umbrella body representing more than 20 local National  Sports Federations and Associations. Following an extended period without an active  governing board, the Federation was re-established in 2024 and has since worked tirelessly to  rebuild its structure and restore its role as a credible and representative voice for sport in Sint  Maarten.  

“It gives me great pride to see the St. Maarten Sports Federation once again actively fulfilling  the role for which it was established,” said Minister Gumbs. “Our National Federations and  Associations need a strong umbrella organisation that can represent their collective interests,  help coordinate the development of sport and provide a consistent point of engagement with  Government. I am encouraged by the progress made and excited about what this partnership  can accomplish.”  

Through this agreement, SMSF will continue to serve alongside the National Sports Institute  (NSI) as one of the Ministry’s key executing partners in the sports sector. This allows the  Ministry to focus on policy, standards, and oversight, while SMSF and NSI support  implementation and respond to the practical needs of federations and athletes.  

The Minister noted that strengthening SMSF is also part of a broader effort to create a more  consistent, fair, and transparent framework for the allocation of funding within the sports  sector, reducing reliance on individual or ad hoc requests. 

“Our objective is to ensure that decisions about funding and support are guided by clear  priorities, the demonstrated needs of the sector and the responsible use of public funds,” said  Minister Gumbs. “This creates greater stability for our federations and greater confidence in  how Government support is administered.”  

While the Ministry remains committed to supporting the sector through structural subsidies,  Minister Gumbs also encouraged the local business community to become more actively  involved.  

“Government has an important role to play, but the growth of sport cannot depend on public  funding alone,” she said. “When a business supports an athlete, a team, or a federation, it is  investing in the discipline, confidence, and potential of our young people. Sport gives them  purpose, strengthens character, and creates opportunities to represent Sint Maarten with  pride.”  

“Every time one of our athletes steps onto a field, court or track carrying our flag, it should be a  source of pride for all of us. I therefore encourage the private sector to partner with SMSF and  help create the opportunities our athletes need to develop, compete, and succeed. Supporting  sport is not simply sponsorship; it is an investment in our youth and in the future of our  country.”  

The Ministry looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with SMSF throughout 2026  and beyond, as the Federation executes its strategic priorities in support of Sint Maarten’s  National Sports Federations, athletes, and coaches. Through stronger institutions,  accountable partnerships and broader community investment, the Ministry remains  committed to creating an environment in which Sint Maarten’s athletes can develop, compete,  and represent their country with pride. 

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