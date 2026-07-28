Minister Arrindell Receives Overview from JOGG about Opportunities for Healthier Lifestyles and Positive Child Development 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell welcomed, Mark Blankwater from JOGG (Healthy Youth, Healthy Future) for a courtesy visit to discuss opportunities for strengthening collaboration in support of healthier lifestyles and positive child development across the Dutch Caribbean.

During the meeting, JOGG provided an overview of its work on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, where the organization supports local governments through evidence-based programs that encourage healthy eating, physical activity, increased water consumption, and healthier school environments.

The discussion also highlighted successful initiatives such as multilingual child health monitoring, school-based physical activity research, water dispenser projects, and the Nijntje Beweegt (Miffy Moves) program for young children.

The meeting explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation with Sint Maarten, building on existing relationships with local partners, and ongoing discussions regarding a Memorandum of Understanding.

Both parties recognized the importance of sustainable local partnerships, knowledge sharing, and culturally relevant approaches to improving public health outcomes for children and families.

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell welcomed the exchange of ideas and reaffirmed the Cabinet’s support for initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the people of Sint Maarten.

“I remain fully committed to supporting impactful initiatives such as those of the JOGG, that promote the health, wellbeing and development of our youth. By investing in our young people today, we are helping to build a healthier and brighter future for Sint Maarten,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell said.

Like this: Like Loading…