Military parade approved for Bastille Day celebrations in Saint-Martin

MARIGOT — Authorities in Saint-Martin have announced a series of security measures for the Bastille Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 14, including a military parade, a ban on glass bottles in the festival village and temporary navigation restrictions in Marigot Bay.

The traditional parade of troops will begin at 10:15 a.m. as part of the festivities organized by the Collectivité’s Events Department.

The procession will depart from the parking area adjacent to the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium before continuing along Rue de la Hollande and Rue de la République and ending on Boulevard de France near the Mini-Club roundabout.

Organizers have been instructed to provide security and crowd-control measures along the entire route, while emergency vehicles, including police, ambulances, firefighters and the Gendarmerie, will retain unrestricted access throughout the event.

In a separate decree, President Louis Mussington imposed a strict ban on the sale of beverages in glass bottles within the Bastille Day festival village on the Marigot waterfront.

The prohibition will be in force from 6:00 a.m. on July 14 until 1:00 a.m. on July 15 and applies to all vendors, food stalls and businesses operating within the festival area. Drinks sold during the festivities must instead be served in biodegradable cups.

Authorities said the measure is intended to protect public safety and maintain public order during the celebrations.

Additional restrictions will apply at sea. Navigation and anchoring will be prohibited in Marigot Bay within 250 metres of the shoreline from 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Pleasure craft, charter vessels and shuttle boats currently using the bay will be required to temporarily relocate to Galisbay near Baie de la Potence.

Port authorities, the Maritime Gendarmerie and the Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy unit of the Guadeloupe Maritime Authority have been tasked with informing boat operators and overseeing the relocation of vessels.

The measures were adopted following recommendations made during security meetings involving local authorities and emergency services ahead of the National Day celebrations.

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