Man Withdraws Appeal in Child Rape Case on St. Eustatius

By Nathaly Evertsz

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire – A 24-year-old man convicted of raping a six-year-old girl on St. Eustatius has withdrawn his appeal, bringing one of the island’s most shocking criminal cases to a close.

The withdrawal was announced during a pro forma hearing before the Court of Appeal. According to defense attorney Edward Winkel, the decision was not made because his client accepted the guilty verdict, but for legal reasons related to his eligibility for conditional release.

Crime shocked the island

The case dates back to January 15, 2025, when, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the six-year-old victim was sexually assaulted after going to a restroom. The case sent shockwaves through the St. Eustatius community.

During the criminal investigation, forensic experts from the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) found both the suspect’s DNA and semen on the victim’s underwear.

The prosecution also relied on the child’s statement and medical findings that supported the allegation of sexual abuse.

Defense challenged the evidence

Throughout the proceedings, defense attorney Edward Winkel strongly disputed the prosecution’s case.

He argued that the presence of DNA and semen did not automatically prove penetration and suggested the forensic traces could have resulted from contamination. He also questioned whether the child’s mother had influenced her daughter’s statement and requested additional interviews with both the mother and the child, as well as another medical examination.

The trial judge allowed the mother to be questioned again but rejected most of the defense’s requests, ruling that they lacked sufficient specificity. The Court concluded that the combined forensic evidence, the victim’s testimony and the medical findings proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Four-year prison sentence

Judge Eline Groenendaal found Emanuel S.L. guilty of rape and sentenced him to four years in prison, with one year suspended.

The defendant maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, while the Public Prosecution Service argued that the evidence formed a strong and coherent case.

Appeal withdrawn

During the recent hearing before the Court of Appeal, Winkel informed the judges that his client had decided to withdraw the appeal. “The appeal has been withdrawn because a pending appeal prevents the process for conditional release from starting,” Winkel explained.

According to Dutch Caribbean law, an inmate generally cannot begin the procedure for conditional release (VI) while an appeal is still pending. By withdrawing the appeal, the conviction immediately became final.

If all legal requirements are met, Emanuel S.L. could become eligible for conditional release around February 2027. According to the defense, good behavior and electronic monitoring could allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under strict conditions outside prison.

With the appeal officially withdrawn, the judgment of the Court of First Instance is final and the prison sentence remains unchanged.

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