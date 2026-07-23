KPSM Vromi and contractors participates in coordination meeting on road safety measures for Point Blanche prison project

SINT MAARTEN — Today July 23, 2026 a coordination meeting was held at the KPSM Headquarters, bringing together representatives of the Ministry of VROMI, contractors responsible for the construction of the new Point Blanche Prison, and KPSM representatives.

The meeting focused on developing and coordinating road safety measures to be implemented throughout the various phases of the prison construction project. Discussions centered on the safe transportation of construction equipment and trucks, with the objective of minimizing disruptions and ensuring the safety of residents, motorists, pedestrians, and other road users in the Point Blanche area.

Participants also discussed strategies to reduce the project’s impact on the surrounding neighborhood while maintaining efficient construction operations. Close coordination among all stakeholders will continue as the project progresses to ensure that public safety remains a top priority.

KPSM reaffirmed that safety is and remains a priority. We are committed to working closely with all relevant partners to safeguard the community by promoting safe traffic management, protecting road users, and maintaining public order throughout the duration of the project.

KPSM emphasizes that this commitment extends beyond the Point Blanche Prison project and reflects its ongoing dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Sint Maarten.

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