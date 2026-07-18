KPSM responds to shooting incident  in Cul-de-Sac 1 suspect arrested

Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten — On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Dispatch received a report of a shooting incident on Dizzy Drive in the Cul-de-Sac area.

Upon arrival, responding patrol officers learned that a dispute had occurred between several individuals. During the altercation, one of the persons involved allegedly struck another individual with a firearm before discharging a single shot.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by police officers at the scene and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being processed. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Detectives and members of the Forensic Department processed the scene, and an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

KPSM remains fully committed to serving and protecting the community and continues to take all incidents involving firearms with the utmost seriousness.

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