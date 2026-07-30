KPSM Investigates Vehicle Theft, Shoplifting, and Dangerous Police Pursuit

SINT MAARTEN — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a series of incidents that culminated in a dangerous police pursuit on the evening of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in the Middle Region and Dutch Quarter areas.

Earlier that afternoon, police received a report from a resident in the Cole Bay area stating that his white Suzuki Jimmy had been stolen from Wellington Road. An investigation into the reported vehicle theft was initiated.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the Police Central Dispatch received a report from a Chinese supermarket in the Middle Region of an ongoing incident of theft. Officers responding to the location were informed that a well-known male suspect had entered the establishment, attempted to remove merchandise without paying, and tried to leave the store.

Store employees provided officers with surveillance footage of the suspect and informed officers that the individual is known to frequent the business, repeatedly taking goods without paying and threatening employees when confronted.

While officers were still at the supermarket gathering information, they were alerted that the suspect had been seen nearby entering a white Suzuki Jimmy before driving away in the direction of Dutch Quarter. Officers immediately responded and attempted to intercept the vehicle. During the pursuit, officers received confirmation that the white Suzuki Jimmy being driven by the suspect was the same vehicle reported stolen earlier that day from Cole Bay.

The suspect refused to stop for police and continued driving recklessly through the Dutch Quarter area. During the pursuit, the suspect collided with a dark colored vehicle, causing damage. The fleeing vehicle also damaged a police vehicle while attempting to evade arrest.

Following the collision with the dark colored vehicle, the suspect narrowly missed striking the driver of that vehicle, who had exited his car. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect drove the stolen vehicle into the Garden of Eden area. The suspect abandoned the vehicle, exited on foot, and fled into the surrounding darkness.

Officers immediately pursued the suspect on foot. During the foot pursuit, a warning shot was discharged by police in accordance with the applicable use-of-force procedures in an attempt to stop the fleeing suspect. Despite these efforts, the suspect managed to escape into the darkness.

During the pursuit, officers recovered several items believed to belong to the suspect. These items were confiscated as evidence and will form part of the ongoing investigation. The stolen Suzuki Jimmy was also recovered and seized pending further forensic examination and investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone who witnessed these incidents or who may have video footage or additional information to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous Tip Line at 9300. Information may also be shared with the nearest police patrol.

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