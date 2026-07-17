KPSM  investigates early morning shooting incident in Cay Bay area.

CAYBAY, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at a bar located on Windsor Road in the Cay Bay area.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect, dressed entirely in black and armed with a handgun, entered the establishment and attempted to rob an individual inside the bar. During the incident, a struggle ensued, after which the suspect discharged several rounds before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Two individuals sustained gunshot injuries during the incident. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of lower body and is reported to be in serious but stable condition. The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and remains in critical condition.

Both victims received immediate medical treatment at the scene from ambulance personnel before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene, where they processed and collected evidence. An active investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify and apprehend the suspect.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222 or provide anonymous information through the police tip line 9300.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring public safety.

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