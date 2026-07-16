 KPSM   investigates armed robbery at supermarket in Cole Bay

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 15, at approximately 8:45 p.m. at a supermarket located on Union Road in Cole Bay.

According to preliminary information, two armed suspects entered the supermarket and threatened the cashier before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. After committing the robbery, both suspects fled the scene on a scooter that had been parked nearby. They were last seen heading in the direction of the border towards the French side of the island.

Detectives and members of the Forensic Department responded to the scene shortly after the incident. An investigation is currently underway, and evidence was collected to assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

KPSM is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Union Road around the time of the robbery, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could assist the investigation, is urged to come forward.

Your cooperation is vital in helping law enforcement identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) at: +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously through the Tip Line at 9300.

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