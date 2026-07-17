KPSM investigates armed robbery at Luxury Jewels store on Front street

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — At approximately 10:35 a.m. the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Dispatch received a report of an armed robbery in progress at Luxury Jewels jewelry store located on Front Street in Philipsburg.

Upon the arrival of the first responding patrol officers, it was determined that two male suspects had entered the establishment. One suspect was armed with a handgun, while the second suspect used a hammer to smash several display showcases. The suspects subsequently stole several pieces of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects escape on a scooter that had been parked nearby.

Several patrol units were immediately dispatched to the surrounding areas in an attempt to locate and apprehend the suspects. Despite an extensive search, the suspects were not located.

Detectives and members of the Forensic Department also responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and collect evidence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

KPSM is once again appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information that may aid this investigation, including eyewitnesses or persons who may have captured the suspects or their movements, is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at 54-22222 or tip-line 9300

KPSM also encourages the business community to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities in and around their places of business to the authorities.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to safeguarding the community and bringing those responsible for criminal acts to justice.

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