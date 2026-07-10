KPSM investigates an armed supermarket robbery in the Dutch Quarter

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — KPSM is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a supermarket in the Dutch Quarter area during the afternoon hours around 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Preliminary investigation indicates that two male suspects, both armed with handguns, entered the supermarket and demanded cash from the cashier. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled the scene on a scooter in the direction of French Quarter.

The investigation is ongoing, and KPSM is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery or who may have information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at the following numbers

54-22222 ( Police station)

911 ( Emergency service)

9300 ( Tip- line)

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