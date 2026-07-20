KPSM apprehends a suspect in connection with Justice Day Front street robbery

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that today, Sunday, July 19, at approximately 2:35 p.m., detectives apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in the Justice Day armed robbery that occurred on Front street on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The suspect has been taken into police custody and will be processed pending further investigation.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to pursue all available leads, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order throughout Sint Maarten. We want to send a clear and unequivocal message to those who choose to engage in criminal activity: if you commit crimes, KPSM will relentlessly investigate, identify, apprehend, and seek your prosecution.

Criminal acts will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

We thank the public for its continued cooperation and encourage anyone with information related to this case or any other criminal activity to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at (54-22222 or tip-line 9300)

Community support remains an essential part of keeping our island safe.

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