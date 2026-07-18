KPSM advises public of unauthorized Ride-Out Event

SINT MAARTEN — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hereby informs the public that a flyer is currently circulating on social media announcing a ride-out scheduled for July 18th in honor of the deceased individual featured on the poster.

KPSM wishes to make it clear that no permit has been issued for this event. As such, the planned ride-out is not authorized.

Attempts made to speak to the organizers but to no avail.

Individuals who are planning to participate are advised that if the event proceeds without the required authorization, KPSM will take all necessary measures to stop the activity and enforce the law.

KPSM reminds the public that there are established laws, procedures, and permit requirements that must be followed when organizing public events of this nature. Anyone who chooses to disregard these legal requirements may be held accountable for their actions.

KPSM thanks the public for its cooperation and encourages everyone to comply with the laws and regulations to ensure public safety and order.

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