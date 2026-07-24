KPCN organizes fatbike testing session for riders on Sint Eustatius



ORANJESTAD – With more fatbikes appearing on the roads of Sint Eustatius, many residents have questions about the rules and whether these bikes are safe and legally permitted for use on public roads.

Now that the police roller test bench has arrived on the island, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is organizing a voluntary fatbike testing session on Monday, July 27, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the police station.

The roller test bench allows officers to safely check whether a fatbike exceeds the permitted speed. This helps riders understand whether their fatbike complies with the law before using it on public roads.

Fatbike riders are welcome to stop by and have their fatbike tested on the roller test bench. Officers will check how fast the fatbike can go and whether it has a throttle. This is a good opportunity to find out whether your fatbike meets the current regulations and whether any adjustments may be needed.

Police officers will also be available to answer questions, share information and give practical advice on how to use a fatbike safely on public roads.

Participation is voluntary. No fines will be issued and no criminal charges will be pursued based on the test results during this session. The goal is simply to help riders better understand the rules and make their fatbikes safer.

Through this testing session, KPCN aims to increase awareness and improve road safety, so that both fatbike riders and other road users can travel safely on the roads of Sint Eustatius.

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