James Finies founder of BHRO urges Prime Minister and Dutch Parliament to reject overly broad and restrictive Criminalization of Public Expression in Bonaire and the BES islands

James Finies, Founder of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), has addressed an open letter to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the Minister of Justice and Security, Members of the Dutch Parliament, and relevant international human rights bodies expressing grave concern over the Dutch Cabinet’s decision of 19 June 2026 to introduce legislation criminalizing the glorification of terrorism and public expressions of support for designated terrorist organizations in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

In his letter, James Finies states that no public evidence has been presented demonstrating the existence of terrorist organizations, terrorist networks, or significant terrorist activity on these peaceful Caribbean islands. He warns that criminal penalties based on broad and subjective concepts such as “glorification” and “public support” risk undermining freedom of expression, journalism, academic inquiry, political speech, historical analysis, human rights advocacy, and democratic participation through fear and self-censorship.

He notes that Bonaire with around 20thd, Sint Eustatius ca 3000, and Saba ca 2000thd inhabitants have long been peaceful and hospitable Caribbean communities and questions the necessity and proportionality of imposing such far-reaching criminal measures. He further argues that, instead of addressing longstanding concerns relating to democratic representation, self-governance, cultural preservation, education, socio-economic rights, and public participation, the proposed legislation expands state authority over public expression.

James Finies further emphasizes that Articles 19 and 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Articles 19 and 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights protect freedom of expression and participation in public affairs. He also recalls repeated United Nations warnings that counter-terrorism legislation must remain necessary, proportionate, clearly defined, and fully consistent with international human rights obligations.

He calls upon the Dutch Parliament to conduct a comprehensive human rights assessment, guarantee compliance with international human rights law, narrowly define all criminal provisions to prevent arbitrary application, protect legitimate public debate and journalism, and consider less restrictive measures.

For Bonaire, the issue is not whether terrorism should be condemned—it must be. The issue is whether new criminal laws affecting fundamental freedoms can continue to be imposed on the people of Bonaire

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