James Finies Calls for Inclusion as a Prerequisite for Sustainable Development at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum

James Finies, participated in the official High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) side event, “From Doha to Action: Accelerating the 2030 Agenda through Collaborative Approaches to Spillovers, Multidimensional Poverty and Integrated SDG Implementation,” held at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The conference brought together representatives of governments, the United Nations system, academia, and civil society to discuss practical approaches for accelerating implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with particular emphasis on multidimensional poverty, policy coherence, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Bonaire, Mr. Finies welcomed the discussion but spoke with emphasis that sustainable development cannot be achieved where the people most affected are excluded from decisions that shape their future.

During his intervention, Mr. Finies stated:

“I am James Finies from Bonaire, a Caribbean island under Dutch administration since 2010.”

Referring to the Forum’s emphasis on coherent policymaking and addressing structural barriers to sustainable development, he asked:

“In line with the UN commitment to ‘leave no one behind’ and to reach those furthest behind, how can the international community expect Bonaire to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals while fundamental development decisions are made by a European Dutch government thousands of kilometers away rather than by the people of Bonaire themselves?”

Mr. Finies stressed that sustainable development requires more than economic policies—it requires meaningful participation, inclusive governance, and accountability to the people whose lives are directly affected.

Finies concluded with the following question to the international community:

“Shouldn’t meaningful inclusion, democratic participation, the right self-determination and accountability be recognized as prerequisites for sustainable development in territories such as Bonaire that have no representation, no United Nations oversight, no accountability to the international community, and are governed externally below the United Nations threshold of democratic self-governance?”

The intervention builds upon concerns previously raised before United Nations human rights mechanisms, including the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), regarding poverty, inequality, participation in decision-making, cultural identity, education, and sustainable development in Bonaire.

The promise of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind must also apply to the people of Bonaire. Sustainable development requires that those living in externally administered territories are fully included in decisions affecting their future and are afforded meaningful participation, transparency, and accountability in the development process.

James Finies and BHRO reaffirmed its commitment to working constructively with the United Nations, Member States, regional organizations, and civil society to promote human rights, inclusive development, and equal opportunities for the people of Bonaire.

James Finies- Founder of Bonaire Human Rights Organization, Leader of Partido Pueblo Progresivo

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