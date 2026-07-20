Immigration Permit Application Processing

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Justice wishes to notify the public of a temporary delay affecting the processing of certain permit applications while efforts are underway to resolve the matter.

As part of our ongoing effort to modernize and improve our services, Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS) recently transitioned to a new online application portal. During this transition, the migration of existing records required additional time to complete securely and accurately. As a result, some applications submitted prior to the switch have experienced longer-than-usual processing times.

We want to assure applicants and the public that this is a temporary situation. Efforts are underway to restore normal processing as quickly as possible, and new applications submitted through the online portal continue to be received and processed as usual.

We recognize the impact these delays may have on applicants and their families, and we take that responsibility seriously. We are actively evaluating additional measures to address any backlog and to expedite affected applications as quickly as possible.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we complete this transition, and we remain fully committed to delivering timely, reliable service.

The Ministry of Justice and the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS) will continue to keep the public informed and provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

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