Heyliger-Marten convenes BTP review; GEBE to substantiate tariff information by July 27

POND ISLAND — Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten met with the Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) on Tuesday to assess the implementation of the new supervisory framework for utilities company GEBE and establish the status of BTP’s review of the latest fuel-clause adjustment.

BTP informed the Minister that GEBE submitted most of the information requested in its July 13 letter. However, portions of the documentation were unclear and require further substantiation before BTP can complete its assessment.

BTP has given GEBE until July 27 to provide the additional information. GEBE has indicated that it intends to meet the deadline.

The meeting also confirmed that BTP did not receive the supporting information needed to validate the latest adjustment of the fuel clause to XCG 0.49 before it was implemented. The advance-submission and validation procedures under the newly established supervisory framework were still being operationalised at the time.

Under the process now being implemented, GEBE is expected to provide the relevant calculations and supporting information before any proposed fuel-clause change for the next billing cycle is finalised. This will allow BTP to subject the calculation to regulatory scrutiny in advance.

“Activating BTP as Supervisor was the first step. Government’s responsibility now is to ensure that the authority created by the decree is being used effectively and that the public receives verified answers,” Heyliger-Marten said.

“The latest adjustment was not validated by BTP in advance. That is a gap which must be addressed. The new process must ensure that future calculations reach BTP with sufficient time and supporting documentation for proper examination.”

BTP cautioned that examining the next fuel-clause calculation will not, by itself, constitute approval of the existing fuel-clause methodology or the wider electricity tariff structure. Both require a more comprehensive technical, financial and regulatory review.

The first phase of BTP’s work covers the supervisory framework and fuel-clause methodology. The second will examine GEBE’s complete tariff structure, including consumer categories and provisions for social tariffs, and support recommendations for a lawful national tariff decree.

The third phase will address the legislation required for broader regulatory authority and continued oversight of GEBE’s other concession obligations, including renewable-energy requirements.

Heyliger-Marten said the new framework establishes a clear accountability chain. GEBE is required to provide complete and substantiated information, BTP must subject the calculations and methodology to technical, financial and regulatory scrutiny, and TEATT must consider BTP’s findings and take any action warranted in the public interest.

“Cooperation is necessary, but it does not replace accountability. BTP cannot complete its assessment until the requested substantiation is received and examined. I expect the July 27 deadline to be met and the public to be informed of what the evidence supports,” the Minister said.

TEATT will provide a further update after July 27, once BTP has assessed the additional documentation and advised whether it is sufficient to reach a conclusion on the latest fuel-clause adjustment.

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