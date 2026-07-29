Government Statement on Incident at GTI Terminal

SINT EUSTATIUS – The Statia Government is aware of the incident that occurred on 21 July 2026 at the Global Terminal Investment (GTI) oil terminal.

Following notification of the incident, the Emergency Response Team, including the Emergency Operations Center, engaged with the oil terminal and assessed the situation. Based on the information available, the oil spill was contained within the facility and did not impact public health, air quality, the marine environment, or surrounding nature.

At this time, there is no risk to the general public, and no protective actions are required.

At the time of the incident, the spill was confirmed to be contained within the facility, with no identified risk to public health, the environment, or nearby communities

Following increased public concern and the circulation of unverified information, the Government is issuing this statement to provide clear and verified facts.

The Government, together with the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW), will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the community and the environment. Should there be any change to the current assessment, the public will be informed promptly.

As the incident occurred at a privately operated facility, GTI is responsible for providing further information regarding its operations and the incident itself.

The Government remains committed to providing the public with accurate and verified information.

Like this: Like Loading…