Government Approves Structural Subsidy for National Sports Institute, Reinforcing Commitment to Public Sports Facilities

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS) is proud to announce the approval and continuation of a structural subsidy of XCG 1,260,159.64 to the National Sports Institute (NSI) for the 2026 fiscal year. This critical investment reaffirms Government’s strong commitment to the management, maintenance, and continued development of Government-owned sports facilities, as well as the expansion of sports programs across Sint Maarten.

The NSI, established to strengthen the development of sports through a semi-privatized model, plays a central role in managing and maintaining key public facilities while increasing access to sports and recreational opportunities for all residents.

The approved subsidy will support the management and upkeep of major Government-owned facilities, including:

Raoul Illidge Sports Complex

John Cooper / Jose Lake Ball Park

L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium

Melford Hazel Sports Complex

Belvedere Sports Field and public spaces

District courts and community sports facilities across Sint Maarten

Through this funding, Government ensures that these facilities remain safe, accessible, and properly maintained, creating an enabling environment for athletes, schools, and communities.

The NSI is required to operate in accordance with the Sports Facilities Policy and national frameworks, while also working toward financial sustainability by developing partnerships and generating additional funding. To ensure proper use of public funds, strict reporting and accountability measures are in place, including annual financial and social impact reporting, program and maintenance performance updates and ongoing monitoring by the Department of Sport.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Melissa D. Gumbs expressed the Ministry’s, and Government’s dedication to protecting and enhancing public sports infrastructure, citing a focus on increasing access to quality sport facilities, expanding inclusive sports programming and building a sustainable and professional sports sector.

“Through NSI, there are also avenues towards greater public/private partnerships for improving our existing sports facilities,” Gumbs noted, pointing to the recently soft launched multi-purpose court, the result of a salvaged MOU from the previous administration. “The goal is, as always, a vibrant, inclusive and high-quality sports environment that benefits our athletes, our young people and the wider St. Maarten community.”

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