General safety controls aid to confiscate illegal weapons 

SINT MAARTEN — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), through its Flex Team, conducted intensive traffic and public safety controls on the evening of Friday, July 17, 2026, continuing into the early morning hours of Saturday, July 18, 2026. The operation focused on enhancing road safety, enforcing traffic regulations, and addressing criminal activity and to confiscate illegal weapons across the island.

During the operation, officers recorded the following results:

42 scooters were inspected.

16 scooters were impounded.

3 vehicles was impounded.

Approximately 118.2 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

Two XTC (ecstasy) tablets were confiscated.

One knife was confiscated.

During the controls, two police officers sustained minor injuries after the driver of a vehicle failed to comply with police instructions to stop for inspection prompting a brief pursuit. Although the suspect managed to escape and abandoned the vehicle before being apprehended, officers subsequently searched the vehicle and discovered a substantial quantity of marijuana.

The vehicle has been impounded, and detectives have launched a full-scale investigation.

KPSM commends the professionalism and dedication of the officers involved in the operation and wishes these injured officers a speedy recovery.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten reminds the public that these enforcement operations will continue throughout the island. KPSM remains fully committed to enhancing the safety and security of residents and visitors alike. Through proactive enforcement and targeted operations, the police will continue their efforts to combat criminal activity, restore law and order, and ensure that Sint Maarten remains a safe place for everyone.

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