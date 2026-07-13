FREEGAN Foundation Celebrates Beloved Volunteer Signita’s 80th Birthday

COLE BAY, St. Maarten – FREEGAN foundation proudly celebrated the 80th birthday of one of its most dedicated volunteers, Signita Martin, during a surprise birthday luncheon at Tortuga Maho. The celebration brought together 12 members of the FREEGAN team, along with Signita’s son, to honor a woman whose kindness and commitment have touched countless lives over the years.

For many years, Signita has been a familiar face at FREEGAN foundation, volunteering an incredible four days every week. Her unwavering dedication, positive spirit, and willingness to help wherever needed have made her an indispensable part of the organization.

“Signita often tells us that FREEGAN foundation is her ‘happy place,’” said Managing Director DJ de Jong. “While we take that as a wonderful compliment, the truth is that Signita herself is one of the reasons FREEGAN has become a happy place for so many people. She brings warmth, compassion, laughter, and a genuine love for helping others every single day.”

Although celebrating an 80th birthday is a remarkable milestone, those who know Signita agree that her age has never defined her. She continues to inspire fellow volunteers and staff alike with her energy, reliability, and enthusiasm. Her contribution demonstrates that making a difference in your community has no age limit.

The birthday celebration was generously sponsored by Tortuga Maho, whose team wanted to recognize both Signita’s extraordinary volunteer service and the work of FREEGAN foundation. Their generosity made it possible for the group to enjoy a memorable afternoon together in celebration of someone who has dedicated so much of her time to helping others.

“Volunteers are the heart of our organization,” De Jong added. “People like Signita remind us that changing lives doesn’t always happen through grand gestures. It happens through showing up, week after week, year after year, with kindness and an open heart. We are incredibly grateful to have her as part of the FREEGAN family.”

FREEGAN foundation extends its sincere gratitude to Tortuga Maho for their generous hospitality and wishes Signita many more years filled with good health, happiness, friendship, and the joy she brings to everyone around her.

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