Four  youngsters arrested following fight near the Festival Village 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remained actively engaged in ensuring public safety during the Buss Di Chain Cooler Fete held last evening at the Joselyn Arnell Festival Village.

During the event, police officers responded promptly to a physical altercation involving four young men. Officers quickly brought the situation under control and arrested all individuals involved. They were subsequently transported to the Philipsburg Police station for processing.

As a result of their actions and disorderly behavior, all four individuals will remain in custody pending further investigation.

KPSM also wishes to remind the public that law enforcement officers will maintain a strong presence at public events. Anyone choosing to engage in criminal, violent or disorderly behavior should expect swift police intervention and appropriate legal consequences. KPSM remains committed to enforcing the law to ensure the safety and security of all.

KPSM takes this opportunity to commend and thank its dedicated men and women in uniform for their professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts in serving and protecting the people of St. Maarten and its visitors. Their continued dedication to maintaining public order and public safety is greatly appreciated

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