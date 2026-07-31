Former Minister Brug: supporting breastfeeding mothers requires practical action, not just policies

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Ahead of Breastfeeding Week, former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, is calling on employers, male partners, families, institutions, and the wider community to help create an environment in which mothers who choose to breastfeed feel respected and supported.

“Nation-building is not limited to large projects, institutions, or political decisions. It also takes place in homes, workplaces, and communities through the way society supports parents and nurtures children.”

He noted that breastfeeding supports a baby’s nutrition, immunity, growth, and development. It also supports a mother’s recovery after childbirth, strengthens the bond between mother and child, and contributes to long-term health benefits.

Brug emphasized that laws and policies do not always keep pace with the realities facing families, but that this should never prevent people from doing what is fair, practical, and humane.

“Support can begin immediately. Employers can provide reasonable breaks, a clean and private space for expressing milk, flexibility where possible, and a workplace culture free from embarrassment or discrimination. Families, colleagues, and institutions can also choose understanding and practical support.”

“Fathers can support mothers emotionally and practically, share household responsibilities, help create a calm home environment, and stand against stigma or insensitive behavior. Supporting breastfeeding should never be seen as a responsibility for women alone.”

“The future of Sint Maarten is being shaped in the environments we create today. When we make it easier for children to receive a healthy start and for parents to fulfil their responsibilities with dignity, we are helping to build a stronger country.”

Brug commended the relevant departments within the Ministry of VSA, healthcare professionals, community organizations, advocates, and other partners for continuing to recognize Breastfeeding Week and promote greater awareness.

“This week should remind us to practice the support we speak about. Building Sint Maarten requires shared responsibility and practical action from all of us.”

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