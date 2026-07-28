Fire Department Urges Public to Exercise Extreme Caution as Dry Conditions Increase Bush Fire Risk

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department, under the Ministry of General Affairs, is urging all residents, landowners, farmers, contractors, and business owners to exercise extreme caution as prolonged dry weather conditions continue to elevate the risk of bush and vegetation fires across Sint Maarten.

Recent devastating wildfires in France and Spain, fueled by prolonged heat, drought, and strong winds, serve as a reminder of how quickly fires can grow into large-scale emergencies, forcing mass evacuations, destroying homes and businesses, and placing enormous strain on emergency services. These events demonstrate that even a single spark under dry conditions can have catastrophic consequences.

Although Sint Maarten does not experience wildfires on the same scale, the island’s dry vegetation, seasonal winds, and hilly terrain create conditions where bush fires can spread rapidly, threatening homes, infrastructure, businesses, and the natural environment.

The Fire Department is therefore strongly advising members to refrain from discarding lighted cigarettes, cigars, matches, charcoal, or any other burning materials, particularly along roadsides, vacant lots, hillsides, and areas covered with dry grass or brush. A single carelessly discarded cigarette or ember is capable of igniting dry vegetation and causing a rapidly spreading fire.

Residents are also urged to refrain from burning bush, household garbage, construction debris, or engaging in any form of open burning during this dry period. Agricultural burning and land-clearing activities should be postponed until weather conditions improve. Persons who believe controlled burning is necessary should first contact the Fire Department to obtain guidance and appropriate fire safety recommendations before commencing any activity.

The Fire Department also encourages property owners to take preventative measures by clearing dry grass, removing dead leaves and branches, trimming overgrown vegetation, and disposing of combustible waste around homes and businesses. Maintaining defensible space around buildings can significantly reduce the likelihood of a fire spreading to structures.

Motorists are reminded to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and to avoid parking on dry grass, as hot exhaust systems and catalytic converters can ignite vegetation. Outdoor cooking equipment, barbecue grills, and generators should always be used safely and kept well away from dry grass, shrubs, and other combustible materials.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to educate children about the dangers of playing with matches, lighters, fireworks, or other sources of ignition. These items should always be stored securely and out of the reach of children.

The Fire Department warns that fires can spread with alarming speed, particularly when strong winds are present. Once established, bush fires can become extremely difficult to contain, placing firefighters and emergency responders at considerable risk while threatening nearby homes, businesses, utility infrastructure, and wildlife.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of smoke, unattended fires, or suspicious fire-related activity. Early reporting allows emergency responders to act quickly and may prevent a small fire from developing into a major incident.

Fire prevention is a shared responsibility. By exercising caution and following basic fire safety practices, every resident can help reduce the risk of bush fires and protect lives, property, and the environment.

For additional information or guidance regarding fire safety or controlled burning, members of the public may contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, or 542-6001. In the event of a fire or other emergency, residents should immediately call 919.

The Fire Department thanks the community for its continued cooperation and reminds everyone that preventing fires begins with responsible actions. Taking simple precautions today can help protect the country from unnecessary emergencies tomorrow.

Protect Life. Protect Property. Prevent Bush Fires.

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