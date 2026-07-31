Fire at after-school care facility and Traffic control on Saba

Fire at after-school care facility

SABA — On Wednesday, the 29th of July, at around 12:15 PM, the central control room received a report of a fire in the kitchen of an after-school care facility on Matthew Levenstone Street on Saba.

The facility was closed at the time, and no individuals were present. Two off-duty police officers who were in the area broke a window to gain entry to the building.

One of the officers broke a window to gain access to the building. They then extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher present in the building, preventing the flames from spreading and causing further damage.

The fire department arrived at the scene and inspected the building for any remaining fire hotspots. Shortly after, the situation was declared safe. Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the fire was likely caused by an item left on the stove.

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FafterschoolcareSaba%2Fposts%2Fpfbid029kKvF2wvwmXmkTYTEd85ESoHPHYNK2vC8bEJs6tcjRqbz3WCmbajnNRFA3Sjxs44l&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="317" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Traffic control

SABA — On Saturday, the 25th of July, at around 10:00 AM, police conducted a traffic control on Fort Bay Road on Saba. During the control, multiple vehicles and drivers were checked. One driver received a fine for driving a vehicle without valid insurance.

Additionally, another driver was issued a warning for driving without a seatbelt and for having tinted front windows. No irregularities were noted with the remaining vehicles and drivers checked.

Police will continue to conduct traffic controls to promote road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Like this: Like Loading…