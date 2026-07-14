Home Region & Caribbean English News Fight at a club in The Bottom

Fight at a club in The Bottom

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SABA — On Sunday, the 12th of July, around 3:10 AM, the central control room received a report of a fight involving several people at a club in The Bottom on Saba.

By the time the police arrived, the fight had ended. It turned out that several people had been attacked. All those involved were informed that they could file a report of assault if they wished.

Two people had been injured during the brawl and had to go to the hospital for medical treatment. The police dispersed everyone at the scene.

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