EMANCIPATION DAY MESSAGE: Former Minister Richinel S.J. Brug

As we commemorate Emancipation Day, we rightfully remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who endured slavery and fought for the freedom that future generations would enjoy.

But emancipation is not only a historical event. It is also an ongoing responsibility.

Today, we must ask ourselves a difficult question: Are we truly free?

True emancipation is more than the absence of chains. It is the liberation of the mind. It is freeing ourselves from the belief that another person’s success somehow diminishes our own. It is breaking free from jealousy, division, and the tendency to pull down our own brothers and sisters when they are striving to move forward.

A truly emancipated people celebrate each other’s achievements. They mentor one another. They open doors for one another. They recognize talent, support local professionals, and help create opportunities for the next generation.

As Sint Maarteners, we must understand that our greatest strength lies in our ability to lift each other up. When one of us succeeds, our country succeeds. When we support each other, we strengthen our community. When we put the interests of Sint Maarten above personal interests, we move closer to becoming the nation we aspire to be.

The challenge before us today is not simply to remember emancipation, but to practice it. To free ourselves from small-mindedness, from unnecessary division, and from the mindset that keeps us from reaching our full potential as a people.

Let this Emancipation Day be a reminder that nation-building requires unity, respect, opportunity, and a genuine desire to see one another succeed.

Only then can we truly say that we are living the spirit of emancipation. Happy Emancipation Day, Sint Maarten.

“The ability to free ourselves from ourselves.“

Richinel S.J. Brug

Former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Country Sint Maarten

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