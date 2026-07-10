Eight years later: Most recommendations for Point Blanche Prison Still Not Implemented

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – In a follow-up inspection in which the fieldwork was carried out during the period of June to October 2025, the Law Enforcement Council (the Council) has determined that implementation of previous recommendations by the Council for the Sint Maarten Penitentiary and the recommendations of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) remain significantly delayed. The Council carried out an inspection into the treatment of detainees, social reintegration, and isolation cells. The inspection shows that of the Council’s seven recommendations, only one has been fully implemented, one has been partially implemented, and five have not been implemented. Of the two CPT recommendations, one has been implemented — namely, the renovation of the isolation cells — while the recommendation to introduce a registry for the use of force has not yet been carried out.

Reintegration and Rehabilitation

The Council notes that, more than eight years after the previous inspection, insufficient progress has still been made. This is concerning, especially since the problems within the prison have been known for years.

The Council finds the persistent shortcomings in the area of reintegration particularly concerning. Due to a lack of staff and resources, reintegration activities, rehabilitation plans, and aftercare remain limited. Although initiatives such as educational programs and workshops are in place, there is a lack of a structural and coherent approach. According to the Council, the lack of reintegration activities and programs increases the risk of recidivism and hinders the responsible reintegration of inmates into society.

The Council views the developments surrounding the construction of a new prison as a positive step and expects that these will result in actual improvements to the identified issues.

Solitary Confinement Cells

The inspection also assessed the use of solitary confinement cells in the prison and the isolation room at the Mental Health Foundation. The Council notes that the (newly) designated cells comply with CPT standards, but observes that in practice they are regularly used for other purposes—namely, for capacity and security reasons. With regard to the Mental Health Foundation’s isolation room, the Council notes that it is used as sparingly as possible, that the facilities comply with the assessed international standards, and that the room is in good condition.

Ministry Oversight

The Council calls for the prompt implementation of the recommendations—from both the Council and the CPT—that have not yet been followed or have been only partially implemented. According to the Council, sustained administrative attention is necessary to effectively improve the safety, legal protection, and reintegration prospects of detainees on Sint Maarten.

State of Law Enforcement 2025

In its State of Law Enforcement (State), the Council provides a more general overview of developments in law enforcement and findings that go beyond the scope of individual inspections. In its most recent State, published in May 2026, the Council takes a broader perspective on the fundamental importance of respecting human rights within the prison system, as well as its commitment to using its authority to escalate issues in order to sound the alarm regarding human rights and staff conditions in the prison. The Council reiterated its overall concerns and called for continued attention to the still-prevalent, extremely vulnerable, and high-risk detention conditions. Furthermore, in its State, the Council discusses the close and fruitful cooperation between Sint Maarten, the Netherlands, and UNOPS, as well as the most significant related positive developments, particularly in 2025 and 2026.

Tur Cos Ta Posibel

One of the positive developments that was being initiated during the inspection period and that was highlighted in its report, is the reintegration program Tur Cos Ta Posibel. This program provides volunteer-based non-formal education activities for inmates. The Council is glad to report that this pilot program has since been officially launched and is well received. The Council stresses, however, the importance of its structural implementation.

Council Website

The full inspection report and all other Council publications are available online at: https://www.raadrh.com/.

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