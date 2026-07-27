Dutch passport ranks third among world’s most powerful

The Dutch passport ranks third in the world for travel freedom, according to the Global Passport Index 2026. It shares the position with several other countries, including Germany, Singapore, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Australia.

The ranking is based on a mobility score measuring how easily passport holders can enter other countries. The score counts destinations that allow visa-free entry, a visa on arrival, an electronic travel authorization (eTA), or an eVisa issued within three days.

Dutch passport holders have visa-free access to 131 countries and can obtain a visa on arrival in 43 countries. The Dutch also require a traditional visa for 24 countries.

The rankings remain fluid. The United States passport has fallen to ninth place, while the United Arab Emirates ranks first.

Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the list (96th). Afghan passport holders can enter only three countries without a visa and face extensive visa procedures for more than 100 destinations. Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and Pakistan also rank near the bottom.

A clear hospitality paradox also emerges when mobility is compared with how welcoming countries are to outsiders. Nations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand grant their own citizens high travel freedom while maintaining relatively strict border policies.

In contrast, countries including South Sudan, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo grant easy entry to foreign visitors, yet their own citizens require visas for nearly every destination.

Small island states have climbed by securing visa-free agreements with developing countries. Their small populations mean they are rarely viewed as security risks. Some governments cite an ethical responsibility toward island nations hard-hit by climate change.

Source: NL # TIMES

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