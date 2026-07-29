DCOMM interviews Interim Inspector General Dr. Joe Alcalá, airs July 31st 

Philipsburg – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) recently interviewed the Interim Inspector General Dr. Joe Alcalá to provide the public with general information and an update on the latest developments at the office of the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (IVSA).

On DCOMM’s SXM Gov Radio 107.9 FM, host Cedric Peterson spoke with Dr. Alcalá about the importance of the IVSA, its key priorities, the responsibilities of the various divisions of the inspectorate, and the latest developments within that affects the community.

Since November 2025, IVSA has been undergoing a reform project to review, assess, and update internal operations, policies, and related laws. The initiative focuses on strengthening operational standards, addressing personnel needs, improving execution, modernization, and enhancing the Inspectorate’s efficiency, effectiveness, and independence. This reform project is funded by the Temporary Work Organization.

Dr. Alcalá, who studied medicine at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and brings extensive experience as a general practitioner and as a Public Health official in Curaçao, discussed the ongoing reforms within IVSA and the organization’s priorities moving forward and how these reforms are intended to strengthen the Inspectorate’s ability to serve.

Each sector has a role in the operations at the Inspectorate, Dr. Alcalá pointed out. Established policies, rules, regulations, and procedures guide the work of the organization and support greater accountability, improved service delivery, and more effective execution of its responsibilities for the community.

Within the Public Health & Safety aspect, IVSA is responsible for monitoring food safety and water quality of the medical practices, pharmaceutical practices & pharmacies, medical professionals, dentists, midwives, and healthcare facilities. The Labor & Social Development/Affairs oversees that businesses are inspected for labor standards, worker safety, contracts, and fair employment practices.

The IVSA also works jointly with Immigration, Customs, Economic Affairs, Education Department, and the Tax Administration to execute supervisory role and evaluate compliance with existing laws and regulations.

Dr. Alcalá acknowledged that manpower remains a challenge. Nevertheless, the IVSA continues to investigate complaints, identify possible violations, analyze incidents, and implement corrective actions where appropriate. Depending on the nature and severity of an infraction, enforcement measures may range from warnings, directives and fines, or more, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, when applicable.

He also explained that within IVSA, there is an intentional set up whereby tasks and duties are separated, meant to uphold the checks and balances of the activities of the Inspectorate distinct, judicious, and independent internal operations.

Members of the public who wish to report concerns or file complaints relating to the Inspectorate’s areas of responsibility may do so by visiting the office or submitting a written complaint by letter or email. Dr. Alcalá emphasized that all complaints are handled with discretion and that every effort is made to protect the privacy of those involved while ensuring each matter is appropriately addressed.

Looking ahead, Dr. Alcalá said the Inspectorate’s long-term goal is to build public trust, be transparent and collaborate with residents, businesses, and organizations in the best interest of the community. There are opportunities for change, and improvements to be made. As we work to improve the system, with baselines and benchmarks, IVSA aims to become a stronger, more efficient, and more responsive supervisory authority.

IVSA advances a reform agenda focused on strengthening governance, operations, clarifying roles and responsibilities that are supported by a coherent legislative framework supervisory capacity, and improving compliance and enforcement. These efforts are intended to better protect workers, patients, and vulnerable groups while strengthening public health, social development, and labor oversight throughout Sint Maarten.

To contact the Inspectorate General Office for health and/or labor regulations, issues, or complaints, call +1 (721) 520-8113 and/or email vsainspection@sintmaartengov.org.

The interview will premiere on SXM Gov Radio 107.9 FM and will also be released as an edition of Inside Government on Friday, July 31st at 8:00pm. Members of the public are invited to tune in and watch the full interview on the Government of Sint Maarten’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel to learn more about the ongoing reforms and priorities of the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

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