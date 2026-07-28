Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy Students pay Courtesy Visit to the Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary. Present Tokens of Appreciation

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Recently students of the Dance and Arts Dimensions Academy Foundation (DADA) paid a courtesy visit to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten where Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell and Cabinet staff welcomed the delegation during their visit to the Netherlands.

The visit served as an opportunity for DADA to express its appreciation to Minister Arrindell and Vereska Illidge for the support and hospitality extended during the academy’s cultural exchange visit to the Netherlands in 2025.

As a gesture of gratitude, the delegation presented both with tokens of appreciation.

During the meeting, DADA also provided an update on the academy’s achievements over the past year, including its continued commitment to nurturing young talent through the performing arts.

The delegation shared highlights of its current program in the Netherlands, which includes performances, as well as cultural and educational activities designed to further enrich the students’ artistic development and international exposure.

Minister Arrindell commended DADA for its continued dedication to empowering Sint Maarten’s youth through arts and culture.

“It is encouraging to see DADA continue to invest in the development of our young people while serving as cultural ambassadors for Sint Maarten. Their passion, discipline, and creativity are a source of pride for our country, and we look forward to seeing their continued success,” Minister Arrindell said.

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