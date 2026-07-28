CPS: World Hepatitis Day “Let’s Break It Down”

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Tuesday, July 28 is World Hepatitis Day (WHD) with the theme, “Let’s Break It Down.” The theme is a call to remove the barriers that stand between people and the services that can save their lives. Viral hepatitis continues to be a major cause of preventable illness and death worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) day is observed each year to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and liver cancer.

Your liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep you alive. But viral hepatitis infection is also silent, with symptoms only appearing once the disease is advanced. Although there are many different types of hepatitis viruses (A to E), hepatitis B and C are the most concerning.

Liver health is fundamental to human health. The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) is calling on the public to speak with their healthcare provider to find out how to protect yourself from hepatitis.

The five main types are hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis A and E are commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water and usually cause short-term illness.

Hepatitis B, C, and D are mainly spread through infected blood or certain body fluids and can become chronic. Hepatitis D occurs only in persons infected with hepatitis B. Vaccines are available to prevent hepatitis A and B, while hepatitis C has no vaccine but can often be cured with antiviral treatment.

Many people with hepatitis have no symptoms and may unknowingly live with the infection for years. When symptoms occur, they may include fatigue, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, pale stools, loss of appetite, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Hepatitis is detected primarily through blood testing, which can identify antibodies, viral antigens, or genetic material associated with the different hepatitis viruses. Additional liver-function tests and medical examinations may be used to assess liver inflammation or damage.

Testing is the only reliable way to know whether someone has viral hepatitis, and people who believe they may have been exposed—or who have symptoms or relevant risk factors—should consult a healthcare provider.

287 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B or C in 2024; only 45 per cent of babies received the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth in 2024; 1.3 million people died of chronic hepatitis B and C in 2024.

While hepatitis can become chronic, it can be effectively controlled with medicines if detected in time. CPS is calling on the community to prioritize liver health and know your hepatitis status.

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