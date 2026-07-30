CPS Gears Up to Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2026

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), is pleased to announce a new and exciting approach to celebrating breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2026.

WBW is observed annually at a global level from August 1 to 7. The global campaign is to raise awareness about the critical role of breastfeeding in ensuring the health and well-being of both mothers and children.

For the past 10 years, CPS has hosted a Breastfeeding Photo Competition that shows the beauty, strength, and bond created through breastfeeding.

This year, the initiative has evolved into a Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign, allowing even more mothers to participate and help normalize breastfeeding within our community.

Beginning July 25, 2026, breastfeeding mothers were invited to share a photo of their breastfeeding journey on Facebook. Participants should tag Collective Prevention Services (CPS), use official campaign hashtags, and encourage their family and friends to engage with their post. Don’t forget your hashtags!

The campaign will run until August 7, 2026, with the photo receiving the highest level of community engagement being recognized with a special prize.

More importantly, the campaign aims to celebrate breastfeeding, encourage positive conversations, and inspire mothers by sharing real stories from across the island.

The initiative aligns with this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme: “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable start to life: Strengthen What Works.”

Through this campaign, CPS and its partners hope to continue strengthening community support for breastfeeding while highlighting the importance of creating environments where mothers feel encouraged and empowered.

The public is encouraged to follow the Collective Prevention Services, Government of Sint Maarten, Sint Maarten Medical Center, and White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation Facebook pages for campaign details and upcoming World Breastfeeding Week activities.

For additional information, please contact: Collective Prevention Services, Tel: (721) 5423003/ 520-4163.

Breastfeeding is a natural and powerful act that provides unmatched health, nutritional, and emotional benefits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), supporting parents —especially mothers— is essential to giving every child the best possible start in life. Breastfeeding is a cornerstone of that support.

Breast milk is the ideal nourishment for infants: it is safe, clean, and rich in antibodies that protect against common childhood illnesses.

It provides all the energy and nutrients an infant needs in the early months and continues to offer significant nutritional value well into the second year of life.

Research shows that breast-fed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to become overweight or obese, and have a lower risk of developing diabetes later in life.

Mothers who breastfeed also benefit, with a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

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