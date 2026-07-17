CPS Encourages Families to Practice Water Safety and Sun Protection during the Summer Holiday Season

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – With schools now closed and the summer holiday season underway, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is encouraging residents and visitors to make safety a priority while enjoying the island’s beaches and swimming pools.

The summer months provide families with opportunities to spend more time outdoors, but they also bring increased risks associated with prolonged sun exposure, dehydration, and drowning. CPS is reminding parents, guardians, caregivers, and the public that many of these risks can be prevented by taking simple precautions.

One of the most important safety messages is to never leave children unattended around water. Whether at the beach, a swimming pool, or even in a bathtub, children should always be under the constant supervision of a responsible adult. Drowning can occur quickly and silently, often in a matter of seconds, making continuous supervision essential.

According to global public health data, the highest rates of drowning occur among children between the ages of one and four years, followed by children between the ages of five and nine. Even children who know how to swim should never be left unsupervised in or near the water.

CPS advises adults supervising children to remain fully attentive and avoid distractions such as mobile phones, reading, or engaging in lengthy conversations. A designated “water watcher” should always be present and focused solely on monitoring children while they are swimming or playing near the water.

Parents are also encouraged to enroll school-age children in swimming lessons. Learning basic swimming and water safety skills significantly reduces the risk of drowning and provides children with lifelong skills that promote confidence, physical fitness, and safe recreational activities.

In addition to water safety, residents are urged to protect themselves from the effects of the sun and extreme heat. Spending long hours outdoors without adequate protection can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, sunburn, and other heat-related illnesses.

CPS recommends the following safety tips for a healthy day at the beach or pool:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher at least 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapply every two hours, or more frequently after swimming or excessive sweating.

Wear lightweight clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses that provide ultraviolet (UV) protection.

Consider wearing UV-protective swimwear or clothing for additional protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Use a lip balm containing SPF to protect your lips from sunburn.

Seek shade regularly, particularly during the hottest hours of the day, and take breaks from prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

CPS also reminds beachgoers and pool users to swim only in designated areas, pay attention to sea conditions, and avoid swimming alone whenever possible. Individuals should never enter the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as these substances impair judgment, coordination, and reaction time, increasing the risk of drowning.

“Summer is a time for families to relax and enjoy Sint Maarten’s beautiful beaches and outdoor activities,” CPS stated. “By remaining vigilant around water, protecting yourself from the sun, and staying hydrated, everyone can help ensure that the summer holiday season remains safe, healthy, and enjoyable.”

The Collective Prevention Service wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable summer and encourages the public to make water safety and sun protection part of every beach and pool outing.

Like this: Like Loading…